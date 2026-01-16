Cold, chance of accumulating snow this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see another round of snow showers and very cold temperatures this weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and TRACK this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Parts of the region are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper teens this morning. We are also seeing wind chills in the single digits.

Ritz says there is a chance of light to moderate snow this morning, and slick spots are possible.

A stronger disturbance will bring snow and possibly some mixed showers with rain or graupel on Friday evening.

As temperatures fall below freezing, this will change to snow, and a few heavy bursts of snow similar to Thursday morning are possible.

The difference here is that these will be moving and not meander back and forth like the lake effect snow bands.

Light accumulations are possible, and we could see slick roads.

Totals between both rounds of precipitation will not be intense, but they can be impactful.

Snow accumulations will vary from a half-inch to two inches across the Miami Valley.

Snow generally winds down by Saturday morning.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

