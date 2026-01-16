2 women injured in crash at busy Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Two women were injured in a crash at a busy Darke County intersection on Thursday morning.
Deputies and medics responded at 7:57 a.m. to U.S. 127 and State Route 503 on a reported crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.
An initial investigation showed that a gray 2021 Jeep Renegade stopped at a stop sign on State Route 503. The 75-year-old woman driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a gold 2002 Buick CX, driven by a 67-year-old woman.
Both SUVs collided with each other.
The jeep came to a rest on the road, while the Buick went off the side of the road and stopped in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics transported both drivers to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies cited the driver of the jeep for failure to yield after a clearly marked stop sign.
