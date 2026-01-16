Local city moves forward with 600-acre solar farm

DAYTON — Dayton is one step closer to completing its solar farm that could power more than 14,600 homes.
The city has approved a renewable energy purchase agreement with AEP Energy Partners related to the Gem City Solar Project, according to the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council.
The agreement is a long-term contract to purchase electricity at a predetermined, fixed price per unit for a set period of time.
The solar project will be located at Little Richmond Road and State Route 49 and will span 600 acres.
“This project represents a major milestone in our commitment to environmental sustainability and local energy independence,” said Meg Maloney, Sustainability Manager for the City of Dayton. “It’s not only a financial win for our residents but also a bold step forward in meeting our climate goals.”
