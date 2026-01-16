Man arrested after standoff in Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — A man was arrested after a standoff in Clark County on Thursday, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

The incident happened at a house in the 5000 block of S Pitchin Road.

A woman called deputies around noon to report that her brother, who was wanted on multiple charges from a previous police chase, had returned to her home.

Clark identified the man involved as David Burr, 55.

He was wanted for failure to comply with a police officer, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass, criminal damaging, and obstructing official business.

Clark said this chase took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Burr ended up in a tree, but authorities were able to get him down and take him to the hospital.

When deputies arrived at the home on S Pithcin Road, Burr allegedly refused to speak to them and barricaded himself in the home.

The sheriff’s office Special Operations Team and hostage negotiators were called to respond.

Authorities tried to get in contact with Burr through multiple communication devices, but he didn’t reply, Clark said.

Eventually, crews on scene opened a window and sent in a drone to look for him.

They were able to locate Burr and determine he wasn’t armed.

Authorities then went inside and arrested Burr without incident, according to Clark.

Burr has since been booked into the Clark County Jail, records show.

The standoff lasted about four hours.

