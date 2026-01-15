Driver accused of causing crash that killed 4 near Dayton airport appears in court

DAYTON — The man accused of killing four people in a crash near the Dayton International Airport will undergo a second psychological evaluation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court on Thursday and will break down the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The crash happened on Boeing Drive and Airport Access Road on April 1, 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

Larry Edwards, 77, of Tipp City, Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua, Richard Turnbull, 67, of Lewisburg, and Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton, were all killed.

State troopers found Clayton Hughes responsible for the crash. He has since pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

“Your Honor, we will request that Dr. Marciani sit with Hughes to do an evaluation,” assistant prosecuting attorney Lynda Dodd said.

The prosecution decided they want their own expert to examine Hughes’ mental state as it relates to the crash nearly two years ago.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver accused of causing crash that killed 4 men near Dayton airport arrested

Troopers believe Hughes was speeding moments before he rear-ended another driver.

Hughes is facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI.

His lawyer already asked the judge to throw out potential evidence against him, including two reports from a state trooper and an interview done while he was hospitalized.

They wrote in court documents, “Mr. Hughes’ statements were also involuntary, which provides a separate reason for suppression.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Hughes, Clayton Daniel (08/16/1997) Hughes, Clayton Daniel (08/16/1997) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-010305 on 08/06/2024 at 5:24 PM. Second Degree Felony - Agg Vehicular Homicide (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Agg Vehicular Assault (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Leaving Scene Of An Accident (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Op Under The Infl Alcohol/Drug (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Vehicular Homicide (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Agg Vehicular Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP:WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group