Man accused of vandalizing VP Vance’s Cincinnati home formally charged

CINCINNATI — The man accused of vandalizing Vice President J.D. Vance’s Ohio home has been formally charged.

William DeFoor, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count each of damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, DeFoor allegedly damaged four windows of Vance’s Cincinnati home, along with a car belonging to the Secret Service, on Jan. 5.

Secret Service agents arrested him after they said he rushed Vance’s East Walnut Hills home, attacked a Secret Service car with a hammer, and broke several windows on Vance’s home, according to court documents.

DeFoor allegedly ran on foot before being detained by Secret Service agents and Cincinnati Police officers.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that he and his family were not home at the time, as they had already returned to Washington, D.C.

DeFoor has faced similar charges in the past.

In 2023, he was charged with criminal trespass but was found incompetent to stand trial, according to WCPO.

He faced similar charges in 2024 and was charged with two counts of vandalism for allegedly breaking windows in the front of a business but was also ruled as incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

