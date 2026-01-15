Car slides off bridge, into creek due to icy conditions along Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY — A car slid off a bridge and into a creek due to icy conditions in Greene County on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported in the 900 block of Hedges Road after 8:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said no one was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 crews on scene see the car on its top in the creek.
Deputies are currently blocking the bridge and roadway.
The spokesperson said they are waiting for a tow truck to come pull the car out of the ditch.
We will continue to follow this story.
