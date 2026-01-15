Toxicology report reveals new details about wrong-way driver involved in crash that killed 2 teens

HUBER HEIGHTS — An autopsy has revealed new details about the driver who caused a crash that killed him and two other people on I-70.

A toxicology report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office reports two different blood alcohol concentrations for 55-year-old Doniell Snow.

One shows a blood alochol level right at three times the legal limit —the other, .273%, is well over three times.

The crash happened on I-70 in Heights in the early hours of Oct. 9, 2025.

Deputies said Snow drove up the exit ramp, going the wrong way, and hit three cars.

The crash killed Nevin Vince, 18, Natalie Daly, 18, and Snow.

This story will be updated.

