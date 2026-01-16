Snow impacts Friday night events

DAYTON — Light snow is possible this morning, but our best chance for accumulating snowfall will take place late afternoon and into the evening. This will impact our travel to our Friday evening activities.

Scattered heavier snow bands are forecast after 8pm this evening lingering into the morning hours Saturday. Not everyone will experience the heavy snow. However, where the bands to set up- snow squalls are possible. This is when heavy snow can reduce visibility quickly and drop a lot of snow in just a little amount of time.

Snow Forecast

Snowfall totals are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches widespread, but isolated higher amounts are possible up to 3 inches.

