Can you help? Police looking for man accused of using stolen credit card

DAYTON — Can you help?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.
The suspect allegedly used the credit card at the United Dairy Farmers (UDF) store on Brown Street, according to a Facebook post by the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities raid local gas station that reportedly sells ‘illegal products’
- 3 dead in fiery crash involving transport bus in Darke County; bus driver identified
- ‘A scare tactic;’ Apartment complex residents receive eviction notices without explanation
The credit card was stolen in the 2200 block of S Edwin C Moses Blvd on Oct. 5.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call (937) 333-2388 to speak to a detective.
To make an anonymous tip, use Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group