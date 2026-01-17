Can you help? Police looking for man accused of using stolen credit card

DAYTON — Can you help?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

The suspect allegedly used the credit card at the United Dairy Farmers (UDF) store on Brown Street, according to a Facebook post by the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The credit card was stolen in the 2200 block of S Edwin C Moses Blvd on Oct. 5.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call (937) 333-2388 to speak to a detective.

To make an anonymous tip, use Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group