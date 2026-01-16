Authorities raid local gas station that reportedly sells ‘illegal products’

Authorities raided a gas station in Vandalia on Friday.

A spokesperson with the Vandalia Division of Police got reports of the sale of “illegal products” at the Marathon gas station on West National Road.

The tip prompted an investigation.

A News Center 7 viewer shared video of a police presence at the gas station. It shows nearly a dozen Vandalia and undercover police officers surrounding the gas station.

The video also shows officers detaining one person; however, it is unclear if they were arrested.

A spokesperson with the division said there is no threat to the public.

Additional information on the investigation or what kind of illegal products are sold was not immediately available.

