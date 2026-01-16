Local school bus driver on leave after kindergarten student left on bus after route ends

WARREN COUNTY — A school bus driver was placed on leave after a kindergarten student was left on the bus Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident involves Wayne Local Schools, which is in Waynesville, Warren County.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson with the school district confirmed to News Center 7 that the student was left on the bus for approximately 20 minutes after the route ended.

“The student fell asleep and remained asleep for the majority of that time,” the spokesperson said.

The bus driver has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation.

“As always, student safety is our top priority. As the investigation is underway, we are reviewing all safety protocols with our transportation team and will be taking steps to ensure this does not happen again,” the spokesperson said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available as the incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group