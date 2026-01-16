Local jail to be featured on new Discovery Channel series

BUTLER COUNTY — A local jail will be featured on a new Discovery Channel series called 120 Hours Behind Bars.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced that its jail will be featured on the show.

“The Discovery Channel will be airing a new series titled 120 Hours Behind Bars, delivering an unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The series will premiere on Jan. 19 at 9 p.m.

They spent more than five days filming inside each featured jail to “capture the realities faced daily by correctional officers and inmates alike,” according to the post.

The sheriff’s office said it will share the specific air date for the episode featuring its jail when it is announced.

