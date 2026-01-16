‘A scare tactic;’ Apartment complex residents receive eviction notices without explanation

EATON, Preble County — A large number of residents at an Eaton apartment complex have received eviction notices.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this is happening at the Eaton Manor on Village Drive South in Preble County.

News Center 7 first reported on the trash problem at the complex two weeks ago.

Rumpke suspended the trash service because the apartment management hadn’t paid the company.

They eventually got it straightened out with the help of the city and a payment, but now management is handing residents eviction notices.

“We got it on our door, my dad walked in and said. ‘Zowie, what is this?’” Zowie Bradburn said.

Bradburn told News Center 7 that there was no warning about trouble before she received the notice.

Her letter doesn’t provide a reason for the eviction.

“At this point, because I have two autistic sons, but I mean, just to kick somebody out and then to have nowhere to go,” she said.

Bradburn said her 5-year-old and 3-year-old sons have lived here for the last two years.

Several other residents showed News Center 7 crews the letter they received.

None of the letters stated a reason for eviction.

“It scares me... If I get evicted, I have nowhere to go, you know?” Christy Barrett said.

Barrett has lived at Eaton Manor for eight years.

She wonders if the evictions are retaliation for the trash problem.

“And I think it’s a scare tactic, really, and it’s not fair, it’s not, to us, we already have to live in public housing,” Barrett said.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell tried to get information from the building managers, but got no answer.

The people who live at the complex said it’s difficult to reach management.

Bradburn shared a video with News Center 7 that shows her dropping off an appeal letter in the mail slot at the office.

“At this point, I don’t know, so I’ve contacted everybody I could. I don’t know where we’re going to go from here,” Bradburn said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

