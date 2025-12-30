Local apartment residents frustrated with overflowing dumpsters; City looking to take action

EATON, Preble County — Dumpsters overflowing with trash are causing problems at a Preble County apartment complex.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the residents said they haven’t had a pick-up day in weeks.

News Center 7’s John Bedell learned that the city and Rumpke are now involved.

Nevah Newman lives at the Eaton Manor Apartments. She said she doesn’t want to live like this.

“You already get judged or have a name over you for living in government-assisted apartments like ‘Oh, you live in the low-income apartments.’ And then you have like nasty trash sitting there. And it’s like, what does that make us look like?” Newman said.

Newman added that the trash collection is included in the rent here.

“Yeah, trash, water, sewer, all that’s part of the rent,” she said.

But she hasn’t gotten any answers from apartment management about why there hasn’t been a trash pick-up in four weeks.

News Center 7’s John Bedell tried getting answers from management.

He got no response to knocking on the office door, sending emails, and making calls.

Rumpke was able to provide some answers.

In an email, the company said, “Unfortunately, we did have to suspend service for the apartments. We provide an essential service, and we don’t like to take this approach; however, the apartment complex is several months behind in payments. Prior to the service interruption, we tried numerous times to resolve with the property manager.”

“We’ve been trying to contact the management out there. We can’t get through,” Eaton Assistant City Manager Joe Ferriell said.

Ferriell said he’s also been talking to Rumpke.

He posted a notice on the management’s door at the apartment complex on Tuesday.

They have seven days to get the trash removed.

If they don’t remove the trash, Ferriell said, “The city will go in and clean it up, and then we will invoice them for that cost.”

The invoice will go to the apartment’s management and ownership.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve soon and resume service,” Rumpke said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

