Steakhouse in downtown Dayton announces closure

DAYTON — A steakhouse that opened earlier this year in downtown Dayton has announced its closure.

Tear Drop Steakhouse announced in a social media post on Monday that it will be closed until further notice.

The restaurant cited “unfortunate circumstances” as the reason behind the decision to close.

“It has been and will continue to be our joy and honor to serve the Greater Dayton Community,” the post read.

The steakhouse officially opened on June 6, 2025, at 111 W First Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“While the economy is ever-changing; please grant us grace & peace as we strategically move into 2026,” the post read.

Early Tuesday morning, the restaraunt annoucned in another social media post that they would be relocating soon.

The steakhouse did not provide additional details on the relocation.

