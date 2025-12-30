Recovery center offers grief advice after 5-year-old dies in motorhome crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A community is grieving after a 5-year-old boy died in a motorhome crash in Florida over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Since October, four people affiliated with the Greenon Local Schools District have died in car crashes.

Two alumni, a 17-year-old student, and now 5-year-old Tucker, a Grennon Elementary preschool student.

Tucker was killed in a motorhome crash on U.S. 27 in Florida.

Greenon’s Superintendent told News Center 7 that he is the son and grandson of school staff members.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the motorhome had 15 people from Clark County inside at the time of the crash.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with Divine Intervention Recovery Center in Enon about healthy ways people can cope with tragic events.

The center said grief shows up in many forms, and children may show it differently from adults. Some of their suggestions include:

People allow themselves to feel and express their emotions with those they trust

Avoid isolation

Talk about the loss

Maintain routines

Eat well and exercise

Use grounding and calming techniques

Limit the amount of media consumptionfrom

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group