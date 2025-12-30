Nonprofit hosting children’s coat, shoe giveaway for Trotwood families

TROTWOOD — A local non-profit organization will be giving away new coats and gym shoes for children who live in Trotwood on Tuesday.

The Chosen Outreach Ministries is hosting its children’s coat and shoe giveaway on Dec. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trotwood Library on E Main Street.

Families interested in participating must register in advance using a SignUpGenius link.

“This will help us better prepare and serve everyone efficiently,” the organization said.

While signing up, families can select a time slot and fill out what sizes they need.

Children’s and youth gym shoes and coats in sizes 4T through 18 will be available, according to the organization.

At this time, the giveaway is exclusively for Trotwood residents.

However, if coats remain after all registered Trotwood families have been served, the giveaway will be opened up to other Montgomery County families.

Operation Warm provided the new coats and shoes for this event.

“We look forward to serving our Trotwood families and helping keep our children warm this winter,” the organization said.

