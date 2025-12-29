Man charged after nearly 30 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition found in home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection with a large amount of guns and ammunition found in a Montgomery County home.

Jeffrey Crutchfield was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 40 counts of having weapons while under disability.

On June 13, deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic violence threat.

A woman told police she was concerned for her safety, especially due to the number of guns in the home.

Deputies recovered 29 guns, 11 homemade suppressors, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crutchfield was not allowed to have guns due to a prior felony conviction.

He was out of state until his arrest on Dec. 18.

We will continue to follow this story.

