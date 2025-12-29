Woman injured after U-turn crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A woman was injured after a U-turn crash at a Dayton intersection late Friday afternoon.

Dayton officers and medics responded around 5:30 p.m. to a reported crash on Third Street near S. June Street, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

The crash report states that a 58-year-old man drove a 2022 Gray Ford Bronco eastbound on Third Street at an unknown speed in the right lane nearest the southern curb.

Near S. June Street, the SUV attempted a U-turn from the right curb lane and hit a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra head-on, the crash report said.

The collision caused the passenger side of both vehicles to make contact.

The crash report mentioned that the Hyundai Elantra was operating without its headlights while it was dark outside.

Medics transport the Hyundai driver, a 25-year-old woman, to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

