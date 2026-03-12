Miami’s perfect season ends with loss in MAC quarterfinals

CLEVELAND — The Miami Redhawks, who went unbeaten during the regular season, have been knocked out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) men’s basketball tournament.
The top-seeded Redhawks lost to the No. 8 seed UMass Minutemen 87-83 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Miami went into halftime with a two-point lead but was outscored 50-44 in the second half.
Sophomore guard Brant Byers led the scoring for Miami with 17 points.
The Redhawks went 31-0 during the regular season, finishing as the only unbeatened team in Division 1 men’s basketball.
Now, Miami will have to wait and see if its perfect regular season will secure them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
