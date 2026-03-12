President Trump speaks at Cincinnati-area packaging facility

KENTUCKY — President Donald Trump spoke at a northern Kentucky packaging facility on Wednesday.

The people who attended the rally waited for hours to hear the president talk.

The event centered on the growth of the packaging business, which Trump attributed to his administration’s economic platform.

“Our tax cuts are expected to save people in the Commonwealth an average of $5,400. They will help increase take-home pay by $10,000 and protect 84,000 Kentucky jobs,” the president said.

Trump spent time pointing out what he views as victories for the wallets of hard-working Americans, like no taxes on tips, overtime, and some seniors’ social security.

The supportive audience came ready to cheer. One woman told News Center 7 that she’s been waiting in line for a long time.

“We sat out there in the chairs and had a great time,” Deborah Jolley said.

Jolley came to the rally from Georgia on Tuesday morning. She said she stayed outside until Wednesday afternoon.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell asked if Jolley was kicked off the property Tuesday night.

“Yes, well, they told us a good place to be until this morning, and we were together and had a great time,” she said.

Our crews also spoke with a man from Centerville who was working at the rally.

“It’s awesome, I think, anytime you get people together and they’re excited about the United States of America, I think it’s awesome,” Barrett Lemaster said.

Trump also told the crowd about his plans to lower the costs of prescription drugs and how he plans to expand the program beyond.

He updated the crowd on the conflict in Iran, telling them he didn’t want things to end until the job was finished.

Trump ended the speech as he began, urging the crowd to support his plans, which he claimed would improve every American’s life.

“We will keep on working, and we will fight, fight, fight, and we will win, win, win, we will make America powerful again, my fellow Americans,” Trump said. “We will make America wealthy again, and we will make America healthy again.”

The president spoke for just over an hour on national, international, and local topics.

