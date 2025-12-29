Firefighters respond to structure fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Riverside early Monday morning.

Around 12:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 700 block of North Smithville Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire dispatcher.

No injuries were reported.

Everyone was able to evacuate the structure, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

