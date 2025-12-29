Police respond to ‘disorderly’ group of over 200 juveniles at indoor trampoline park

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police responded to a ‘disorderly’ group of over 200 juveniles at an indoor trampoline park over the weekend.

Around 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, officers with the Highland Heights Police Department responded to Sky Zone on reports of overcrowding and juveniles entering the facility without paying, according to a social media post from the department.

Upon arrival, officers observed over 200 juveniles inside, which exceeded the listed capacity of the facility.

There was also a lack of adult supervision, and due to safety concerns, officers worked with management to close the facility and clear the building.

As juveniles left the building, several disturbances occurred in the parking lot and surrounding area. This was due to many of the juveniles traveling by rideshare, according to the post.

Officers from Mayfield Village, Mayfield Heights, and Lyndhurst responded to help with crowd control to maintain public safety.

One juvenile was taken into custody for disorderly conduct after allegedly assaulting another juvenile and attempting to flee from police. The juvenile was detained, charged, and later released.

Several other minor altercations were addressed, and juveniles were released to parents or guardians, according to the post.

Several nearby businesses were affected and temporarily closed as a precaution to manage and control the large, disorderly groups of juveniles.

No serious injuries were reported.

