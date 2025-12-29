High winds knock down part of historic church destroyed by fire

MERCER COUNTY — High winds knocked down part of a historic catholic church.

“Due to the high winds seen across the area today, a section of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church (Maria Stein) has collapsed,” Churches of Ohio posted on social media.

The post said the stained glass windows had been removed before the collapse and were not destroyed.

News Center 7 previously reported that the church was nearly destroyed by a fire in May.

The church dates back to the 1890s.

Crews are continuing to try and restore the church; it is unclear how this recent collapse will impact that timeline.

Updates on restoration efforts can be found here.

