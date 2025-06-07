New steakhouse opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A new steakhouse has opened in downtown Dayton.

Tear Drop Steakhouse officially opened on June 6 at 111 N First Street, according to a social media post from the resturant.

The restaurant’s menu features a variety of steak cuts, seafood dishes, pasta and more.

Those interested in making a reservation can call (937) 496-5535.

For more details, visit the steakhouse’s Facebook page.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

