New steakhouse opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A new steakhouse has opened in downtown Dayton.
Tear Drop Steakhouse officially opened on June 6 at 111 N First Street, according to a social media post from the resturant.
The restaurant’s menu features a variety of steak cuts, seafood dishes, pasta and more.
Those interested in making a reservation can call (937) 496-5535.
For more details, visit the steakhouse’s Facebook page.
