Former Bengals player arrested for assault of an officer, public intoxication

KENTUCKY — A former Cincinnati Bengals player was arrested in Northern Kentucky Friday night, according to Kenton County Jail records.

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was arrested Friday night on several charges, including assault of an officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Jail records show that he was booked into the Kenton County Jail early Saturday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jones was arrested at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) in 2023 for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in December 2023.

Additional information on the recent arrest was not immediately available.

