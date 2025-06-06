Deputies: Wood thrown at officers in high-speed chase; ends in wrong-way crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A pursuit that went through a large part of Montgomery County and ended on Interstate 75 ended in a 6-vehicle wrong-way crash after a man in the bed of the truck involved hurled ‘large wooden boards’ at law enforcement during the chase.

A Perry Township police officer tried to stop a white GMC Sierra with no visible registration around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Several people were riding in the truck, and one male was riding in the bed of the truck.

The suspects are believed to be connected to recent thefts in the area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The driver of the truck attempted to hit an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle on U.S. 35 near Hoover Avenue and West Third Street.

The male in the truck bed began throwing ‘large wooden boards into the roadway to try and hit the law enforcement vehicles following them.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and air support from the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies deployed multiple sets of stop sticks, but the truck was able to continue fleeing, according to the spokesperson.

On U.S. 35 eastbound at Abbey Avenue, the truck crossed into oncoming traffic traveling westbound and narrowly avoided several head-on collisions.

An unmarked Sheriff’s vehicle struck the rear driver’s side of the truck near James H. McGee Boulevard, but the truck regained control again and continued to flee, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The truck struck another vehicle head-on at I-75 and Dryden Road, causing a six-vehicle crash.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the crash closed I-75 in both directions for hours Thursday night.

Four individuals from the fleeing truck tried to leave the scene on foot, but they were quickly caught by deputies.

All four were taken to the hospital with injuries, as well as several others who were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported as life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.

The suspects may face charges of possession of drugs, aggravated vehicular assault, felony fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Montgomery County deputies will continue to investigate.

