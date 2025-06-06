Kohl’s to close Butler County e-Fulfillment Center; over 700 employees impacted

MONROE — Kohl’s will be shutting down its e-Fulfillment Center in Butler County. It’s a decision that’ll impact more than 700 employees.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to state and local officials, a human resources leader at Kohl’s said its facility at 3500 Salzman Road will permanently close on October 31, 2025.

While the facility has a Middletown address, it is located in Monroe.

The closure will impact all 768 employees, including 664 material handlers. All employees have already been informed of the closure.

The notice states the last day for employment will be September 12, 2025.

“It is possible that one or more employees will remain actively employed for a limited time after the Facility is closed to assist with administrative tasks related to its closure,” the WARN notice said. “Of those employees who remain with the company to assist with administrative tasks related to closure, all will be separated by October 31, 2025.”

Kohl’s said a union doesn’t represent the employees, and there are no bumping rights.

News Center 7 reported earlier this year that Kohl’s closed 27 underperforming stores across the country, including two in Ohio, both of which were in the Cincinnati area.

There are still nine Kohl’s locations in the Miami Valley. You can find them here.

