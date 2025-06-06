Injuries reported after car slams into Miami County home

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were called out to the 2200 block of State Route 202, just south of Troy, on reports of a vehicle that had hit a house around 8:45 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene and reports seeing a vehicle crashed into the right side of the home.

The crash has caused a significant amount of damage to the home.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed at least one injury.

CareFlight was requested, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions. Due to that, a mobile intensive care unit (MICU) was requested to meet a medic from the scene at Upper Valley Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

0 of 19 Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house. Car into House Miami County Emergency first responders are on the scene after a car crashed into a Miami County house.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group