Robbery suspects lead police on chase before crashing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One of two suspects is in jail after a police chase ended in a crash in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.

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Crews in Kettering initially responded to reports of a robbery at a business on E. Dorothy Lane around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects are accused of stealing an estimated $500 worth of items from the business.

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During the investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle in Dayton and began to chase it, according to Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for the Kettering Police Department.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the suspects caused a three-car crash near the intersection of N. Dixie Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue in Harrison Township.

Two suspects were taken into custody. Cyrus Havens, 37, was arrested on aggravated robbery and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Havens, Cyrus Fitzgerald (05/10/1988) Havens, Cyrus Fitzgerald (05/10/1988) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-005517 on 05/07/2026 at 1:10 AM. Unknown - Parole (Pending); Not Formally Charged - Aggravated Robbery (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

A second suspect remains in the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

James said a third person was in the suspect vehicle. That person did not leave the vehicle during the robbery, so they have not been charged at this time and were released from custody.

The case remains under investigation.

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