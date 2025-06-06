Multiple injuries after 6-vehicle crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 3:35 a.m.

Several people were injured after a six-vehicle crash closed Interstate 75 in both directions for hours Thursday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 at Dryden Road.

Six vehicles in total were involved in the crash. Medics transported multiple people to the hospital.

The closure began at Dryden Road and continued for one mile in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The freeway reopened just after 12:20 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said several law enforcement agencies were at the scene. This includes OHSP troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, and Moraine Police officers.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews also responded to the scene.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least four people were hospitalized. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Video shows a white pickup truck sandwiched between two vehicles. It sustained heavy front-end damage.

A sand truck was also brought to the scene for a gasoline spill, according to OSHP.

News Center 7 is working to learn the conditions of those hospitalized and what led to the crash.

We will update this story.

