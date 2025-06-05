Child in the back of stolen car found safe at local gas station, 1 in custody

DAYTON — A suspect is in custody after an assault in Dayton on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton police were called to the Sunoco at 1627 East Third after a woman called and said she was assaulted and her car had been taken with her child inside.

The suspect, identified as the child’s father, then drove away from the scene, according to Lt. Dan Perkins with Dayton police.

Police learned the man was in the area and found the car and the child at 1290 Woodman Drive.

The child was safe and will be returned to their mother.

The man will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

