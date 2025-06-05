Kettering Health cyberattack; Hacker group claims responsibility, sensitive info put on dark web

KETTERING — All cybersecurity threats have been removed from Kettering Health systems Thursday, over two weeks after a cyberattack disabled most of the network’s systems, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cybersecurity experts report information hackers obtained during the attack is now available on the dark web. News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks with experts on what hackers can do with your data and how you can protect yourself and sensitive information LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00

In an update sent to News Center 7 Thursday, the health network also reported security enhancements have been made to their secure systems, a thorough review of all systems was completed by internal and external teams, and ongoing protection measures were put in place.

>>RELATED: Kettering Health provides update on cyberattack; Internal health records back online

“A thorough review of all systems was conducted by external partners and our internal team, and all necessary security protocols, including network segmentation, enhanced monitoring, and updated access controls, are in place,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

“We are confident that our cybersecurity framework and employee security training are sufficient to mitigate future risks. We have strong confidence that our network-connected devices are secure, and our connections to our partners are fully protected.”

>>RELATED: Kettering Health works to return to normal amid payroll, MyChart issues from cyberattack

Kettering Health also formally acknowledged the hacker and ransomware group Interlock as being responsible for the attack. The hacker group had previously not claimed responsibility before this week, despite reports from CNN that they were responsible.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cybersecurity expert Luke Connolly told News Center 7 Thursday Interlock has both claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and claims to have nearly 1,000 gigabytes worth of data obtained during the Kettering Health cyberattack available for download on the dark web.

The update provided by Kettering Health did not address News Center 7 questions seeking information on services and protections that might be offered to patients and employees now that sensitive information has been released.

The breach of Kettering Health in OH, announced on May 20, has been claimed by criminal group Interlock.https://t.co/SutEXEqZ35#ransomware pic.twitter.com/ZJFAj78l4N — Luke Connolly (@lnconnolly) June 4, 2025

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this page with new details.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group