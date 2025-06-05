‘Massive drug operation take down’ yields drugs, guns, nearly half a million in cash

WHITEHALL — A ‘massive drug operation’ busted by police recovered several firearms, drugs, and nearly half a million dollars in cash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Whitehall Police Department posted on social media on Tuesday that their Narcotics Bureau and SWAT Team had ‘dismantled’ a major drug operation.

The police were looking to take down a known drug trafficker.

Multiple search warrants were executed across the region, according to the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Whitehall Police uncovered 1,169 grams of cocaine, 147 grams of fentanyl, 380 oxycodone pills, four firearms, and $475,307 in cash.

“This operation is a huge victory in the fight against the drug trade in Whitehall. It’s a clear message: we’re committed to keeping our streets safe and taking down those who threaten our community,” a spokesperson for the Whitehall Police Department said in the social media post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group