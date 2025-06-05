‘Massive drug operation take down’ yields drugs, guns, nearly half a million in cash

WHITEHALL — A ‘massive drug operation’ busted by police recovered several firearms, drugs, and nearly half a million dollars in cash.
Whitehall Police Department posted on social media on Tuesday that their Narcotics Bureau and SWAT Team had ‘dismantled’ a major drug operation.
The police were looking to take down a known drug trafficker.
Multiple search warrants were executed across the region, according to the post.
Whitehall Police uncovered 1,169 grams of cocaine, 147 grams of fentanyl, 380 oxycodone pills, four firearms, and $475,307 in cash.
“This operation is a huge victory in the fight against the drug trade in Whitehall. It’s a clear message: we’re committed to keeping our streets safe and taking down those who threaten our community,” a spokesperson for the Whitehall Police Department said in the social media post.
