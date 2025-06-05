Hooters abruptly closes 30 locations

Months after filing for bankruptcy, Hooters has closed 30 locations across several states.

The bar and chicken wing chain released a statement to CNN, which read, "After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close certain company-owned locations.”

The company did not provide a list of locations, but local reports said 30 restaurants are in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported that the Hooters location in Newport, Kentucky, abruptly closed as well.

A spokesperson for Hooters told WCPO that they made the decision to close that location "after careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future."

There is one Hooters location in the Miami Valley and it is on Miller Lane. News Center 7 went by that location on Thursday. There is a sign on the door that says, "Hooters is here to stay." The sign also includes more information about their services and rewards.

In addition to the closings, the company is selling all of its 100 company-owned locations to two franchise groups, CNN reported.

Hooters also, when asked by USA Today, did not say when employees learned about the closings.

Despite the closings, the company pledged it is “here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.”

This is not the first time Hooters has closed locations. It shuttered dozens in 2024, claiming rising food prices and labor costs forced the closures.

There are 305 Hooters locations, USA Today reported.

