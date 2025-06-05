Local high school ‘1 step closer’ to winning state softball championship

AKRON — A Miami Valley high school has advanced to the state softball championship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kenton Ridge Cougars beat Lexington, 4-3, in the Division IV softball state semifinals in Akron Wednesday.

The Cougars trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh and scored twice to win.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chloe Glass’ RBI triple tied the game at 3-3.

Lexington walked Lily Foulk and Brenna Fyffe to load the bases with one out in the seventh.

J.J. Davis hit a walk-off single to centerfield to win it. She drove in three runs against Lexington.

“Our Kenton Ridge Cougars Softball Team (is) ready to roar into the Division IV State Finals,” the Northeastern Local School District said on social media. “They’re one step closer to bringing home the championship title!”

The Cougars remain undefeated at 31-0.

They play Hillsboro today at 3 p.m. for the Division IV state championship at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group