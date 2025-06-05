Rubble left behind after beloved market destroyed in fire to be removed; Warrant issued for owner

DAYTON — A pile of debris, formerly known as the Cornell Meat King Supermarket, will be cleaned up soon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the rubble has been sitting at the 3500 block of Cornell Drive since a fire destroyed Cornell Meat King Supermarket last October.

One neighbor said the city put up a fence around the debris to keep people out.

Another added that the wind blows some of the loose debris around the neighborhood.

Safi Husman Ali, the owner of the market, was supposed to be in court Wednesday for the public nuisance and outdoor storage trial related to the debris pile, but the city said he never showed up.

Ali’s attorney asked for a continuance, but the judge issued a bench warrant instead, according to a social media post from the city.

Fred White was a regular at the meat market and said the owner and his employees always treated him like family.

“I went every day. Every day because I like, I knew everybody down there,” White said.

He said he remembers when the fire happened.

“When I got up that morning, at 4:00 o’clock in the morning, I looked down the street, I’m seeing all these firetrucks down and see, I thought it was an accident, but it was Cornell Meat Market. I didn’t know that until I seen it on the news,” White said.

The fire happened about eight months ago, and the building was demolished due to the extensive damage.

In court, a judge told Ali’s attorney to remove the debris.

The city said they approved a wrecking permit application from Ali, and removal can start as soon as Monday.

Community members who live around the property told News Center 7 that they hope a new grocery store will eventually replace the market.

News Center 7 is working to learn the status of the bench warrant for Ali.

