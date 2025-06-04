19-year-old flown to hospital after area crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A 19-year-old is seriously injured after a crash in Champaign County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on East Kanagy Road and N Ludlow Road in Salem Township at approximately 1:23 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck south on Ludlow Road, and a 47-year-old man was driving an International MA025 box truck west on Kanagy Road at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the box truck didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit the pickup truck, the spokesperson said.

Both vehicles drove off the side of Kanagy Road.

The box truck overturned and the pickup truck hit an unoccupied Cadillac SRX parked on private property.

CareFlight took the 19-year-old to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the box truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

