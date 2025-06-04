Another Miami Valley city permanently bans adult-use marijuana sales

MIAMISBURG — Another city in the Miami Valley has banned the sale of adult-use marijuana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miamisburg City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that immediately bans commercial cultivators, processors, and retail dispensaries within city limits, a city spokesperson confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several other cities have also banned adult-use marijuana sales, including Troy and Oakwood.

Miamisburg residents over the age of 21 are still allowed to grow marijuana at their primary homes.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio law currently says adults can grow up to six cannabis plants per individual or up to 12 plants per household.

>>RELATED: Ohio Senate passes bill that would make major changes to adult-use marijuana law

However, the Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 56 in February, which aims to make changes to the current adult-use marijuana law.

If passed by the Ohio House of Representatives, the number of cannabis plants adults can grow in one household would drop from 12 to six.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group