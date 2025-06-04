Local

Officers looking for man, woman last seen at Troy Aquatic Park

By WHIO Staff
Officers looking for man, woman last seen at Troy Aquatic Park Photo contributed by Troy Police Department (via Facebook) (Troy Police Department (via Facebook) /Troy Police Department (via Facebook))
TROY — Do you recognize these two people?

Troy Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man and a woman.

The department posted cell phone video images on social media.

They were last seen at the Troy Aquatic Park (TAP) at around 4:30 p.m. on June 2.

The man is possibly in his late 30s to early 40s with dark, short hair and a possible tattoo on his right forearm.

He is also a “frequent visitor” to the aquatic park, the department said.

Photos also show the woman appearing to have a tattoo on the back of her left arm.

If you can ID either person, contact Ptl. Morgan Kimmel at (937) 339-7525, extension 1402.

