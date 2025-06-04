Officers looking for man, woman last seen at Troy Aquatic Park

TROY — Do you recognize these two people?
Troy Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man and a woman.
The department posted cell phone video images on social media.
They were last seen at the Troy Aquatic Park (TAP) at around 4:30 p.m. on June 2.
The man is possibly in his late 30s to early 40s with dark, short hair and a possible tattoo on his right forearm.
He is also a “frequent visitor” to the aquatic park, the department said.
Photos also show the woman appearing to have a tattoo on the back of her left arm.
If you can ID either person, contact Ptl. Morgan Kimmel at (937) 339-7525, extension 1402.
