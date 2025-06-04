Officers, medics respond to crash on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Several officers and medics responded to a crash on a busy local street early Wednesday.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched after 1:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of E. Third Street on initial reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the vehicle hit a tree, and the driver may have been trapped.
Dispatchers did not confirm that to News Center 7.
We will update this developing street.
