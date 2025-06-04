Injuries reported after crash near University of Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash near the University of Dayton Tuesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Stewart Street and Main Street before 7:30 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said medics were on the scene, but couldn’t provide additional information.
Photos from the scene show a pickup truck and a minivan with damage.
The intersection has been blocked off with caution tape.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
