Injuries reported after crash near University of Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash near the University of Dayton Tuesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Stewart Street and Main Street before 7:30 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said medics were on the scene, but couldn’t provide additional information.

Photos from the scene show a pickup truck and a minivan with damage.

The intersection has been blocked off with caution tape.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

