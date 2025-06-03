Police recover 7 firearms on ‘proactive patrol’ at former nightclub

DAYTON — Police recovered seven firearms, two of which were stolen, early Thursday morning while on ‘proactive patrol’ around a former nightclub location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police officers were patrolling around 2027 Nicholas Road after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a post on social media.

The location was previously Club Aces bar and nightclub, which caught fire in September 2019.

RELATED: Fire causes significant damage to Dayton bar, nightclub

Two males walking in the area quickly changed location when they saw police, according to the post.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police Department said in the post that the men were ‘clutching their waistbands’ as they tried to get away from police.

This is a common thing individuals do when they want to prevent heavy items, such as firearms, from falling out or sliding down their pant leg, according to the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

One man was caught as he entered the former Club Aces, and the other was caught after he got in and threw his fun across the room.

Officers investigated and arrested four individuals, according to the post.

Two of the seven firearms recovered were stolen. One was from Dayton and one was from another county.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to an aggravated assault where he was accused of shooting at another juvenile.

An 18-year-old male was arrested for tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing official business.

And a 35-year-old female was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a controlled substance, according to the post.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group