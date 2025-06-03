District reacts to death of recent high school graduate killed in crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A local district is mourning the death of a recent high school graduate.

The Riverside Local School District in DeGraff has asked the community to pray for the families of Jackson Scott, according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Scott was identified as the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus in a deadly crash on State Route 235, just north of State Route 29, in Champaign County Sunday night.

An initial Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) report indicated that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal and lost control of his Ford. Scott went off the road and hit a tree. He died from his injuries.

Landyn Thompson has been identified as the passenger in the Ford.

CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the school district stated.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the school district said on its Facebook page.

Thompson also recently graduated from high school.

A vigil was held Monday night at the flagpole in front of the school.

Landyn Thompson Photo Photo contributed by Riverside Local School- DeGraff (via Facebook) (Riverside Local School- DeGraff (via Facebook) /Riverside Local School- DeGraff (via Facebook))

