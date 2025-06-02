Neighborhood on edge after 2 bodies found on same street days apart

DAYTON — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the same Dayton street just days apart.

First, someone found the body of 19-year-old Darion Jones on W. Grand Avenue near Liberation Park on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Dominique Anderson’s body was found in a burned car, less than a mile away on W. Grand Avenue near Everett Drive.

Both deaths are now being investigated as homicides.

The deaths have the neighborhood on edge, according to one neighbor.

