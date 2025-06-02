Body found in trunk of burning car in Dayton; homicide investigation launched

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found in the trunk of a burning car Sunday.

Around 3:35 a.m. Dayton officers were called to the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue to assist the fire department, according to a police spokesperson.

A car was on fire, and a dead body was found in the trunk.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a body was found near a Dayton home in the 1200 block of West Grand on May 29.

Police have not said if these two scenes or the victims are connected.

Further information has not been released at this time.

