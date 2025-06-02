Police looking for man suspected of stealing over $1,300 worth of items from Kroger

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify this man?
The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing $1,385 worth of merchandise from Kroger.
The man entered the Kroger at 3185 Dayton-Xenia Road on May 28, according to the release from Beavercreek Police.
Police said the man grabbed $1,385 worth of groceries and went to the register.
He bagged the items and left without paying for them.
The man left in a maroon vehicle, according to the release.
If you can identify him, please contact Officer Unroe at (937) 426-1225 ext. 672 or email unroec@beavercreekohio.gov. You may remain anonymous.
