Police looking for man suspected of stealing over $1,300 worth of items from Kroger

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify this man?

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing $1,385 worth of merchandise from Kroger.

The man entered the Kroger at 3185 Dayton-Xenia Road on May 28, according to the release from Beavercreek Police.

Police said the man grabbed $1,385 worth of groceries and went to the register.

He bagged the items and left without paying for them.

The man left in a maroon vehicle, according to the release.

If you can identify him, please contact Officer Unroe at (937) 426-1225 ext. 672 or email unroec@beavercreekohio.gov. You may remain anonymous.

