Kettering Health provides update on cyberattack; Internal health records back online

KETTERING — Now in its second week recovering from a cyberattack that led to a system-wide technology outage, Kettering Health continues to get systems back online.

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, Kettering Health launched the core components of its Epic (Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, according to an update from the network.

This allowed Kettering Health clinical staff to begin using the records as of 7 a.m.

“This marks a major milestone in our broader restoration efforts and a vital step toward returning to normal operations,” the network said.

It took 200 individuals, including members of both the Kettering Health Information Systems team and the Clinical team, to get the systems back online, according to Kettering Health.

With the EHR system back online, Kettering Health is now about to update and access electronic health records, facilitate communication across care teams, and coordinate patient care faster.

The network called it a “significant step forward” in their system-wide restoration.

Progress continues to get in and outbound calling to Kettering Health facilities and practices back online, as well as MyChart for patients.

