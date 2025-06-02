Man accused of stealing children’s hospital donation box from business

LOVELAND — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An area business released pictures on social media of a man accused of stealing a donation box that was raising money for the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

O’Bryan’s Wine & Spirits in Loveland posted several pictures and videos that show the man allegedly stealing a Kindervelt Donation Box from the store counter.

The incident happened on Thursday.

“Kindervelt helps support medical care for thousands of children and is the largest auxiliary of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,” the store said. “Who steals from this type of charity?”

They are asking for anyone to ID this man and his Black Escalade.

Anyone with information can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group